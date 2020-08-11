x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by 2-year-old

Investigators determined that the 21-year-old woman was shot by the toddler after the child found a handgun “that was left unsecured.”
Credit: WOI

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Police say a woman in eastern Iowa is hospitalized after she was shot by her 2-year-old child. 

The Telegraph Herald of Dubuque reports the shooting happened Wednesday night in Dyersville. Police revealed the shooting Friday morning in a news release, but gave few details. 

Police said investigators determined that the 21-year-old woman was shot by the toddler after the child found a handgun “that was left unsecured.” The woman was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque, then airlifted to an Iowa City hospital for treatment. 

Police have not released the woman's name and said authorities are considering whether to file charges in the case.

Related Articles