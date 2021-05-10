Des Moines police: Woman shot by officer Tuesday night after wielding knife still in the hospital

A release from the Des Moines Police Department says the officer "was forced to shoot the armed female" after she ignored his "communications to her."

An officer shot a woman armed with a knife Tuesday night after she allegedly tried to stab a man walking on Walnut Street, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police have not identified the woman but said Wednesday she is 35 years old and a Des Moines resident. She is still in the hospital in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the officer who shot her is a 34-year-old male Senior Police Officer who has been with DMPD since 2013.

Around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from a man reporting that a woman armed with a knife followed him and attempted to stab him as he walked in the 1400 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release.

A police officer, who is not named in the release, was dispatched to the area "less than one minute later." The caller said the woman was still following him as he walked eastbound along Walnut, passing 13th Street.

The officer arrived shortly after. DMPD said that’s when the woman approached them with the knife "while ignoring communications to her."

Less than one minute after they arrived is when the department says the officer was "forced to shoot the armed female."

Walnut Street between 12th and 13th Streets was closed for three hours Tuesday night. DMPD detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Body camera footage for this incident has not yet been released.