Woman sues University of Iowa fraternity over sex assault

A woman is suing the University of Iowa Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and two men after an alleged sexual assault that spawned protests on campus earlier this fall.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the woman alleges two members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as Fiji, sexually assaulted her at a party at the house in September 2020. She says the alleged assault was filmed and widely circulated.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages against the two men and the fraternity. 

The two men were expelled from the fraternity but no charges were filed. The lack of charges prompted the protests on campus.

