Women of 'Panel 18' going strong with Variety Telethon

For more than four decades, the group has helped raised millions of dollars for kids in need. This year will be a little different.

The Variety — The Children's Charity is marking will be held for the 46th time this weekend, all with the goal of raising money for kids in need.

With local celebrities, Local 5 talent and a variety of groups pitching in to volunteer on the phones, one group of women is unmatched in their longevity and dedication to the cause.

"In the last 22 years, we've raised over $5.5 million for the children," said Rosalie Gallagher, who is part of Panel 18. "And that's why we do it."

Panel 18, as they call themselves, began their work in 1975. The very first Variety Telethon.

"It is really fun because Panel 18 ... we're always the second-to-last group to be on," said Amy Kimberley, whose mother was an original Panel 18 member. "And we also raise a lot of money for the telethon, so it's really fun to see those numbers come in because our own panel numbers we don't know until that day."

But this year, there will be a tremendous void within Panel 18: Jodi Reynolds, the woman who brought them all together and passed away last summer.

"Jodi Reynolds was an incredible lady, " Gallagher said. "She was our first woman to be [Variety] president of Iowa. And she went on to be the first international president of Variety."

Variety - the Children's Charity of Iowa Miss World America, Emmy Rose Cuvelier, and Miss World America Washi... ngton, Shree Saini, toured ChildServe and Blank Children's Hospital this afternoon to see Variety's impact firsthand. Variety has partnered with Blank Children's Hospital and ChildServe for decades to help improve the lives of children in Iowa.

Reynolds is described as tenacious and fun. With a smile that her friends dearly miss.

"It sounds kid of odd because we are raising money for the kids. But it's my mom's legacy and Jodi's," Kimberley.

And the best way to honor Jordi's legacy?

Sporting the red vest for another year.

When to watch the 46th annual Variety — The Children's Charity Telethon on Local 5

Saturday: 7-10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-midnight