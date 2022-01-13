Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man who attacked deputy with tire iron, DCI says

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has yet to identify the man shot or the deputies involved in the incident.

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — A man is dead after a Woodbury County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed him Wednesday evening after he struck the deputy with a tire iron, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The DCI said two deputies responded to the Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff for a report of a burglary in progress. Once at the scene, a witness directed deputies to a man who was attempting to force his way into a mobile home.

The man allegedly advanced on the deputies with a tire iron in his hand after they made contact with him. One deputy fired their Taser at the suspect, but the DCI said it was "ineffective."

The man then allegedly struck the other deputy with the tire iron. The deputy then shot the suspect. The DCI said he was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he died as a result of the gunshot.

An autopsy will be scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny "in the coming days," according to the DCI.

Following a request, the DCI is now investigating the shooting.

The identity of the man will not be released until after his family has been notified.

The deputy who shot him was transported to UnityPoint in Sioux City for their injuries. They have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure for these incidents.

