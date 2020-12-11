Veterans Day 2020: Names of buried vets read aloud at Woodland Cemetery

Nearly one thousand names were read aloud Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While we hear from those still with us, we also remember those who are gone. At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 2020, they spoke the names of the nearly 1,000 veterans that are buried here one more time.

"Being Veterans Day, we felt obligated to try and honor the service and sacrifice of not only all the veterans living and dead but also their families and the great sacrifices they've made for us," said Iowa Society's Mike Dowley.

More than 1,000 veterans are buried at Woodland Cemetery dating all the way back to the War of 1812.