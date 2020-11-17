Superintendent: Woodward-Granger elementary student dies in motor vehicle accident

The district's superintendent said it happened late Monday afternoon.

WOODWARD, Iowa — A community is in grief after a 7-year-old died after troopers said he died in a motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said a vehicle traveled through the parking lot of Woodward-Granger High School. They said the SUV ended up running over the child before coming to a stop.

Troopers said the child sustained fatal injuries.

The victim hasn't been identified, along with the driver of the SUV, troopers said.

Woodward-Granger Schools Superintendent Matt Adams wrote to Local 5 it happened late Monday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult and challenging time," Adams said in a statement.

"A grief response team will be on-site at the elementary and high school to support students and staff over the next several days."

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office told Local 5 the investigation was turned over to the Iowa State Patrol.