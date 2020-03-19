Working out from home: Keeping up with your health

How to keep active during the coronavirus pandemic.

NORWALK, Iowa — On a normal weekday, gyms would be filling up with people.

But instead, they're empty because they have to be, like all the restaurants and bars.

Maybe you're working from home, keeping an eye on the kids or maybe watching Netflix.

So what if you want to stay mentally and physically healthy while you're staying here on the couch?

There are a lot more options than you think.

Most people think the pushups, sit ups and squats are all you can do for the next who knows how long.

But there's a lot more that can be done right in the comfort of your own home

"You can be very creative with exercises. Try to do a lot more wall sits, planks, there's all types of lunges forward reverse side," Mason Zimmermann said.

Zimmerman, owner at 50211, wants to emphasize to people that there are plenty of exercises that can be done with things just laying around.

"Chair steps, anything that gives you a flat spot on the wall. You can do a lot just by standing against the wall doing pushups against the wall, basically anything you can find can be used for exercise," Zimmermann said.

Working from home doesn't have to be an excuse to not be working out

"Any movement is good movement at this point. You could even turn it into something every hour on the hour,' Zimmermann said. "Try to activate as many body parts as possible. say we do 30 seconds wall sit 30 seconds plank 10 pushups 10 lunges thats enough over 20-30 minutes to get your heart-rate up."

Also, you gotta remember the other important part.

"The chips, the dip, the snack foods sitting there. Just try to be more conscious about the decisions we make not just cleanliness but food and exercise as well," Zimmermann said.