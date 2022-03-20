Wounded Army veteran receives new home in Iowa

The Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo welcomed Michael Hulsey and his family to their new Goldfield home.

GOLDFIELD, Iowa — On March 19, the town of Goldfield welcomed a new family to the community of just over 600 people, and it's been a long journey to unite them with their dream home.

Michael Hulsey, a former US Army Sergeant, served in Iraq and Afghanistan before being injured in Iraq. Goldfield community members came together to welcome the Purple Heart recipient, his wife and three children to their new home.

"To have the community show their support, and immediately make us feel welcome to Iowa and to Goldfield. It was just kind of unreal to see that support right out the gate," Hulsey said.

Goldfield's mayor and city council members came out to say hello; so did a former brother-in-arms who hadn't seen Hulsey in 12 years. Even Sen. Joni Ernst showed her support to a fellow veteran, through a letter read by one of her staff members before the family went inside their new home.

The new house was donated by Wells Fargo, and thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation, the Hulsey family doesn't even have to worry about mortgage payments.

"Being a veteran, I was right behind him just watching and teared up just knowing that they crossed the threshold of change, and it's going to be such an exciting new chapter for them," said Andrea Dellinger, Senior Vice President of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

There's another reason that unlocking their new home was such a big deal—they tried three separate times, but something else always got in the way of the family getting their own home. Now, the Hulsey family has a place to call their own.

"This is our first time that we've had the ability to hang a photo on the wall or pictures in a room, and everybody is just thrilled. It's so much more than expected," Hulsey said.