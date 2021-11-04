Iowa DCI, Wright County Sheriff's Office investigating man's death as a homicide

The body of Mario Salvador Lopez was found unattended Tuesday, according to the DCI.

DOWS, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Dows on Tuesday.

First responders found Mario Salvador Lopez unresponsive after a 911 call came in requesting assistance for an unattended death, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Lopez's body was found at 305 Park Ave in Wright County. The county sheriff's office began investigating the death and requested the DCI's assistance. The body has since been sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

If you have information related to this incident, know anything about Mario Salvador Lopez, or have had contact with him, call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 515-532-3722.