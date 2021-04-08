'Day of action' planned to raise awareness for Montezuma boy who's been missing since May

Community members are asked to spread the word about Xavior in three different ways.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 4.

Friday marks three months since anyone has seen 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who disappeared from his home in Montezuma.

In Montezuma, community members are keeping hope, and the search itself, alive.

It's hard to go a block in Montezuma without seeing a missing person poster showing the smiling face of Xavior. They're on lawns and windows across town.

But three months after the 11-year-old's disappearance, there's still no sign of him.

"People are still hopeful. It does get tiresome, but you can't give up. They all just every day hope they get good news," said Joy VanLandschoot, an organizer with Mollie's Movement.

Mollie's Movement formed back in 2018 after University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts went missing from Brooklyn. Now, the group is working to help find Xavior.

Brad Garrett, a crime and terrorism analyst for ABC News, says the continued community interest is a good thing to see.

"You have to maintain energy in a case, and you also have to energize the community on a regular basis, through the media, through whatever means you can," Garrett said.

Community members are doing just that; they're planning a "day of action" for the three-month anniversary of Xavior's disappearance. They're asking people across the country to do any three things they can to help spread the word, like emailing friends, sharing social media posts or handing out flyers.

"They could hand out flyers to people, they could email their friends and family flyers. They could drop them off at a local hotel. There's just so many things that they could do to share Xavior's missing," VanLandschoot said.

The reward fund for information leading to Xavior currently sits at $35,997. Laura Calderwood, the mother of Mollie Tibbets, recently announced that half of the proceeds from the 4th annual Mollie's Memorial Run will go to the reward fund, as well.