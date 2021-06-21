Xavior Harrelson reward fund grows to more than $22,000

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — If you know where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson may be, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679
The reward for anyone who can provide information about a missing Montezuma boy has now reached $22,425.
Xavior Harrelson has now been missing for more than three weeks.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the reward, which started at $15,000, is funded by pledges from local businesses and concerned citizens.
The 11-year-old went missing "on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer park with his mother. The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”
Those wishing to donate more money to the reward fund can do so by contacting the Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.