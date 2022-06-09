Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp

IOWA, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from September 2022.
Throughout the year, Yelp publishes best-of lists based on crowd-sourced reviews. So, how is Iowa faring?
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
Best meals on a budget statewide (under $15 per meal)
- Tacos Mariana’s in Des Moines
- High Life Lounge in Des Moines
- La Regia Taqueria in Iowa City
- Oasis Falafel in Iowa City
- La Juanita Restaurant in Sioux City
Central Iowa
Best chocolate shop
- Chocolaterie Stam in Ames
Best paella
- Flavory Bistro in Ankeny
Best ice cream
- Monarca Gourmet Paletas in Clive
Best Middle Eastern restaurant
- Gazali’s in Clive
Best chocolate chip cookie
- Scenic Route Bakery in Des Moines
Most photo-worthy places to eat
- Zombie Burger + Drink Lab in Des Moines ranked 40 out of 51 businesses with 1,458 photos
Western Iowa
Best burrito
- La Juanita Restaurant in Sioux City
Eastern Iowa
Best pie
- Kathy’s Pie in Cedar Rapids
Top-reviewed brunch spot
- 392 Caffé in Clinton
Best empanadas
- Maestro Empanadas in Coralville
Best family-friendly restaurants
- Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City
Best sandwich spots
- Her Soup Kitchen in Iowa City
Yelp Elite Squad’s favorite LGBTQ-owned businesses
- Sanctuary in Iowa City