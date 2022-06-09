Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp

Here are the categories Iowa's included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022.

Throughout the year, Yelp publishes best-of lists based on crowd-sourced reviews. So, how is Iowa faring?

Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.

Best meals on a budget statewide (under $15 per meal)

Central Iowa

Best chocolate shop

Chocolaterie Stam in Ames

Best paella

Flavory Bistro in Ankeny

Best ice cream

Monarca Gourmet Paletas in Clive

Best Middle Eastern restaurant

Best chocolate chip cookie

Scenic Route Bakery in Des Moines

Most photo-worthy places to eat

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab in Des Moines ranked 40 out of 51 businesses with 1,458 photos

Western Iowa

Best burrito

La Juanita Restaurant in Sioux City

Eastern Iowa

Best pie

Kathy’s Pie in Cedar Rapids

Top-reviewed brunch spot

392 Caffé in Clinton

Best empanadas

Maestro Empanadas in Coralville

Best family-friendly restaurants

Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City

Best sandwich spots

Yelp Elite Squad’s favorite LGBTQ-owned businesses