Ingersoll residents react to fatal weekend bar shooting

The homicide is being investigated as Des Moines's 16th of 2022, but for many local businesses and residents, this incident struck a bit closer to home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines.

Upon arrival, offices found a 29-year-old Des Moines resident Alonzo Lee Kearney with a gunshot injury, as well as a large crowd outside the bar. Kearney was brought to a local hospital, where he eventually died.

DMPD told Local 5 they're currently looking for members of that crowd who might have more information.

"Our detectives been working the case since then. One of the obstacles we're running into right now is that we have spoken to some people, [but] we haven't had a lot of conversation with the 30 or 40 people who are in the parking lot when this happened," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Joe VanGinkel has been working for his family's athletics gear manufacturing business since he was 12 years old; the business itself turned 100 in 2022.

Even with all his time spent on and around Ingersoll, he was surprised when he heard the news.

"You know, you hear regularly about shooting and guns going up, down by Court Avenue, but we don't really expect it around Ingersoll," VanGinkel said.

But residents say they're not going to let fear stop them from supporting the businesses around Ingersoll.

While some might be more aware of their surroundings when they're out and about moving forward, residents know the problem isn't unique to one street or neighborhood.

"It's becoming more and more prevalent around here. And I guess, people need to know that shootings, they can happen anywhere. It's not just gonna happen in a certain neighborhood or whatever. It's all over the place," said Patrick Cornick, a Des Moines resident.