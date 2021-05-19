Lollapalooza returning this summer to Chicago lakefront park

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival.

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to a lakefront park.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said Tuesday that Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1, and the line-up of entertainers will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale two hours later.

People attending the music festival will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have negative COVID-19 test results the day before entry.

Organizers said they will detail the festival entry process in early July.

The lineup was released Wednesday, May 19. Headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, and Miley Cyrus, and there will be more than 100 other artists at the event.