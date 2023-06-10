$2 million Powerball ticket purchased at a Casey's in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — While no one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, one lucky person in Iowa still took home a big prize.
A $2 million winning ticket was purchased at a Casey's in Tiffin, Iowa, coming within one number of Saturday's jackpot.
The Tiffin ticket matched the first five numbers, and the Power Play addition doubled the initial $1 million winnings to $2 million.
The ticket was just one of two nationwide to win a $2 million prize, with the other ticket being purchased in Maine. Another 10 tickets won at least $1 million.
The winner of the $2 million must claim their prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The prize must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
Saturday's winning numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 and Powerball 19. The Power Play number was 3.
With no jackpot winner, Monday's jackpot rises to an estimated $1.55 billion annuity or $679.8 million lump-sum option.
The jackpot remains the third-largest prize in Powerball history, as well as the fourth-largest jackpot in any U.S. lottery game after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings.
The last time someone won Powerball's top prize was July 19.
