Here are the changes coming to Iowa Lottery games this summer

CLIVE, Iowa — If you play the Iowa Lottery, you'll have more chances of winning coming up this summer.

More drawings are being added to Powerball and Lucky For Life.

“Lucky For Life is moving from drawings twice a week to drawings seven days a week. Powerball will move from two days a week to three days a week," Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer said. "So, the Wednesday and Saturday drawings will stay, but a Monday drawing is going to be added in.”

All sales went down for lottery and scratchers during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As time went on, scratcher ticket sales went up and lottery sales stayed down.

Lucky For Life changes will start in July, while Powerball will start in August.