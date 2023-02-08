Des Moines resident wins $440k lottery prize

50-year-old Brad Carter, who has won a previous lottery jackpot, bought his ticket at the QuikTrip on Army Post Road while out running errands.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man claimed the ticket of a lifetime Monday.

50-year-old Brad Carter is now $443,507 richer after stopping by a QuikTrip on Army Post Road and buying "Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay" ticket while out running errands on Sunday, Feb. 5.

"I'm just shocked as much as anything," Brad Carter told lottery officials Monday, Feb. 7. "I double-checked it, double-checked it and double-checked it. It's a pretty good feeling, I can tell you that."

Carter called his wife, Angel, after realizing the ticket might be a winner. He said he had her, his kids and his in-laws double check the numbers on his ticket before bringing it to officials.

"Until someone confirms it, you're just in shock," he said.

Carter is now the highest InstaPlay jackpot winner, with the previous jackpot totaling around $300,000 in January 2022.

The "Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay" jackpot begins at $50,000 and increases with every ticket sold around the state. Tickets cost anywhere from $1 to $30.

This isn't the first time Carter has hit it big — he won a different InstaPlay jackpot in January 2022, which totaled $28,840.

Carter and his wife told officials that their prizes might go toward a larger kitchen.