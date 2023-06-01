$2 million Powerball prize won in Ottumwa

A $2 million prize in Ottumwa was one of three to win big after buying a ticket in Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Powerball player won big on Saturday after purchasing a $2 million ticket in Ottumwa.

The ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 1027 N. Quincy Ave.

The winning Powerball numbers were: 2-38-44-50-62 and Powerball 19. The Power Play number was 3.

The ticket purchased in Ottumwa came within one number of the $424 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball.

But the player still got lucky: the prize was initially $1 million, but whoever bought the ticket added the Power Play option, which ultimately doubled the prize to $2 million.

The Ottumwa ticket was the only one in the country to win $2 million Saturday night.

Hy-Vee will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the ticket.

Since no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the big prize climbed to an estimated $440 million annuity, $230.5 million lump-sum option for Monday's drawing.

But the Ottumwa player wasn't the only Iowan winning big this past weekend. A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Davenport, and a nearly $400,000 Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay ticket was purchased in Cascade.