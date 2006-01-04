Lotto fever heats up | Here are the 5 biggest winners in Iowa Lottery history

In 2018, Lerynne West, of Redfield, won a $343.9 million Powerball prize, the biggest lottery payout in Iowa history. She took the lump-sum payout of $198.1 million.

CLIVE, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $875 million after Wednesday's drawing, leaving players across the country itching to buy their next ticket.

Saturday's estimated jackpot is expected to be the third largest in the game's history.

Meanwhile, Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $560 million. Between the two lottery games, nearly $1.5 billion is up for grabs.

While your odds of winning either of these prizes are low, you wouldn't be the first Iowan to win big. In the past 10 years alone, more than 40 Iowans have become millionaires through the Iowa Lottery.

Most recently, Lerynne West, of Redfield, won a $343.9 million Powerball prize in 2018, the biggest lottery payout in Iowa history. She picked the $198.1 million lump-sum payout and split the jackpot with someone who bought a ticket in New York City.

“I realize this is a life-changing moment,” West told Local 5 in 2018. “I’m excited to share my winnings with family and friends, plan to purchase a new car and look forward to a long vacation – or several. I also plan to give to the causes and organizations important to my family through our newly established Callum Foundation.”

In Iowa, lottery winners are publicly identified, though people can claim the money on behalf of a trust or a group.

West isn't the only one to become a millionaire by playing the Iowa Lottery. Here are the top lottery winners in Iowa since 1985.

Larynne West of Redfield

$343.9 million Powerball prize (Took lump-sum payout of $198.1M)

Nov. 5, 2018

The Shipping 20 of Cedar Rapids

$241 million Powerball prize

June 20, 2012

BACKGROUND: Quaker Oats factory workers known as "The Shipping 20" react as their winning $241 million Powerball ticket is scanned at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. (The Associated Press)

KJH Family LLC of Bondurant

$202.1 million Powerball prize

Oct. 4, 2012

Timothy B. Guderian Trust of Fort Dodge

$200.8 million Powerball prize

Oct. 11, 2012

Hugh Hawkins of Des Moines