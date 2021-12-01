Mega Millions jackpot grows to $625M for tonight's drawing

If that's not enough, tomorrow's Powerball jackpot is another $550 million!

ATLANTA — More than a billion dollars is on the line in jackpot prize money for lottery players in many states across the nation, and that number is still growing.

The jackpot in the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game has been continually growing since it last produced a winner in September, and now, due to strong sales, the jackpot for Tuesday night has grown to an estimated $625 million for a single annuity winner.

A cash winner would take home about $428.8 million.

According to officials with the consortium that runs the game, that would make Tuesday night's jackpot the fourth-largest in the history of the game.

Mega Millions first passed the $600 million point in 2012, when winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million prize. The following year, winners in Georgia and California split a $648 million jackpot.

Finally, on October 23, 2018, a single ticket drawn in South Carolina won an incredible $1.537 billion prize, marking the world's largest lotto jackpot awarded on a single ticket.

The top Mega Millions jackpots won to date:

AMOUNT - DATE - WINNING TICKETS

$1.537 billion -- 10/23/2018 -- 1-SC

$656 million -- 3/30/2012 -- 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million -- 12/17/2013 -- 2-CA, GA

$625 million (est) -- 1/12/2021 -- ?

$543 million -- 7/24/2018 -- 1-CA

$536 million -- 7/8/2016 -- 1-IN

$533 million -- 3/30/2018 -- 1-NJ

$522 million -- 6/7/2019 -- 1-CA

$451 million -- 1/5/2018 -- 1-FL

$437 million -- 1/1/2019 -- 1-NY

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.