$1 million lottery ticket sold in central Iowa

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 7-9-15-19-25 and Mega Ball 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA, Iowa — A Mega Millions player won big Tuesday night after purchasing a winning $1 million ticket in Nevada.

The ticket was purchased at Caseys (1800 S. B Ave.).

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 7-9-15-19-25 and Mega Ball 4. The winning ticket in Nevada matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball.

The ticket from Iowa is just one of four in the country to win a $1 million prize in the drawing. Other winning tickets were purchased in California, Maryland and Ohio, while the jackpot was won in New York.

This isn't the first time in recent memory that someone bought a lottery ticket with a significant prize in Iowa: Earlier this month, a Dubuque man won $40.03 million and a Davenport man claimed $500,000.