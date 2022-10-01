Powerball jackpot surges to $420 million for Wednesday's drawing

Even if no one wins the grand prize, a million-dollar payout isn't out of the question.

WASHINGTON — After another winless night on Monday, Powerball's jackpot rose to $420 million.

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner in weeks, toppling the prize to nearly half a billion dollars. There is $420 million and a cash option of $215.2 million on the line for Wednesday's drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday were 14-30-41-42-59 with the Powerball 6 and Power Play 5.

If there are no winners, players can continue to gamble their chances for the prize as it grows closer to becoming one of the top 10 largest Powerball jackpot prizes. The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

Even if nobody wins the grand prize, a million-dollar payout isn't out of the question. In the game's most recent drawing, four people became millionaires. Three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing, and a fourth winner in Iowa's ticket is worth $2 million because of the power play.

Powerball isn't the only lottery game with a steaming jackpot, as the Mega Millions has also remained winless for several months.

With no winners on Tuesday, the Mega Millions soared to $494 million for Friday's drawing. A lump cash option, which most winners opt for, is set for $248.7 million. This is the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A near-record $1.377 billion jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize but chose to stay anonymous.