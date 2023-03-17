Urbandale man wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

Lauris Rostoks won $250,00 in the Iowa Lottery's “Lucky 7 Bonus” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at the Tobacco Hut on Hickman Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is $250,000 richer after cashing in on an Iowa Lottery prize Wednesday.

Lauris Rostoks won $250,00 in the Iowa Lottery's “Lucky 7 Bonus” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at the Tobacco Hut on Hickman Road in Des Moines.

He then claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive on Wednesday.