Urbandale man wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

Lauris Rostoks won $250,00 in the Iowa Lottery's “Lucky 7 Bonus” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at the Tobacco Hut on Hickman Road.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is $250,000 richer after cashing in on an Iowa Lottery prize Wednesday. 

Lauris Rostoks won $250,00 in the Iowa Lottery's “Lucky 7 Bonus” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at the Tobacco Hut on Hickman Road in Des Moines. 

He then claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive on Wednesday. 

"Lucky 7 Bonus" is a $20 scratch game, with twenty $250,000 top prizes and 76 prizes of $10,000. 

