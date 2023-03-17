Urbandale man wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is $250,000 richer after cashing in on an Iowa Lottery prize Wednesday.
Lauris Rostoks won $250,00 in the Iowa Lottery's “Lucky 7 Bonus” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at the Tobacco Hut on Hickman Road in Des Moines.
He then claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive on Wednesday.
"Lucky 7 Bonus" is a $20 scratch game, with twenty $250,000 top prizes and 76 prizes of $10,000.
