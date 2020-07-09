Man arrested after stabbing, standoff with Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County jail after allegedly stabbing a woman Sunday morning in Des Moines.
Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Blake Cross.
He is charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. According to police, officers arrived on scene around 7 a.m. Sunday after a woman called 911 saying she had been stabbed.
From there, a standoff ensued with police that lasted half an hour before Cross gave himself up, police say.
The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.