Man arrested after stabbing, standoff with Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County jail after allegedly stabbing a woman Sunday morning in Des Moines. 

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Blake Cross. 

He is charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. According to police, officers arrived on scene around 7 a.m. Sunday after a woman called 911 saying she had been stabbed. 

From there, a standoff ensued with police that lasted half an hour before Cross gave himself up, police say.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. 

