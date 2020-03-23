Man drowns in Mississippi River

GUTTENBERG, Iowa — One man is dead after the fishing boat he was in started taking in water Saturday along the Mississippi River.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the 14-foot fishing boat went into a restricted area near the low head dam around 1:30 p.m. The boat began taking on water, when the passenger, Shawn Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, went overboard. He did not have a life jacket on and drowned. The driver of the boat was able to get safely back to shore.