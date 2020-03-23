x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

news

Man drowns in Mississippi River

One man is dead after the fishing boat he was in started taking on water Saturday on the Mississippi River.
Drowning Still

GUTTENBERG, Iowa — One man is dead after the fishing boat he was in started taking in water Saturday along the Mississippi River.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the 14-foot fishing boat went into a restricted area near the low head dam around 1:30 p.m. The boat began taking on water, when the passenger, Shawn Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, went overboard. He did not have a life jacket on and drowned. The driver of the boat was able to get safely back to shore. 

The Iowa DNR continues to investigate this drowning.