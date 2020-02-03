Man facing kidnapping, sex-related charges after missing Mississippi teen found in Iowa

Police said Snapchat helped officers locate missing 15-year-old Monica O'Bryan Sunday. O'Bryan had been missing since Feb. 24.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Two police officers from Mississippi came to Iowa Monday to pick up a missing Mississippi teen that was found in Johnston.

Monica O'Bryan, 15, was last seen in Belmont, Mississippi on Feb. 24.

The Polk County Sheriff's Department found Monica Sunday at Johnston High School.

She was found with Jared Michael Wright, 21, of Oklahoma.+

More Charges Filed

Belmont Police Chief Donald Thomas said he has two felony warrants out for Wright; one for kidnapping, one for enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

Thomas said Wright drove Monica to Iowa in a Honda Civic.

At 2 p.m. Monday, two Belmont Police Officers were about 200 miles outside of Des Moines. They came to Iowa to take Monica back to Mississippi.

Thomas said he doesn't know how Monica and Wright met.

Snapchat Helped in the Search

Police said Snapchat played a big role in finding Monica.

Sunday afternoon, Thomas said he got a call from Monica's mother saying she had just spoken to Monica on Snapchat.

Thomas said Monica's mother noticed a 'Welcome to Iowa' sign while they were talking on Snapchat. Monica later told her mother that she was going to be dropped off at Walmart in Grimes.

Police later found Monica and Wright in the Johnston High parking lot.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged Wright with harboring a runaway.

He appeared in court in Polk County on Monday.