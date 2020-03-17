Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Webster City

The Webster City Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — One man was killed Monday afternoon after officials say he was holding a woman hostage and threatened to kill her.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a call came in at 3:28 p.m. on the report of a hostage situation in the 100 block of Apple Street. The female said that the man had fired shots at her inside the home.

The Webster City Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene. Officials say negotiations went on for hours but when the man threatened to shoot the woman, the Tactical Team made entrance. The man was shot and killed.

The names of the victim and suspect, as well as the officers is not being released at this time.