Marshalltown police looking for missing man

Marvin Sylvestor Glover was reported missing on Wednesday, June 3rd.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing person, 60-year-old Marvin Sylvestor Glover.

Marvin was last seen in the Des Moines area and was supposed to be on his way to Chicago and then on to Milwaukee via bus. Marvin boarded at the station in Des Moines on Tuesday, June 2nd but did not arrive to his destination in Milwuakee.

Marvin is described as a black male, short black and gray hair, with a short gray and black stubble beard, and brown eyes. He is around 5'8" and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and white stripe long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and had several pieces of luggage with him.