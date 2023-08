It will be held Tuesday, August 29 at the Courtyard by Marriott, near I-35 and SE Oralabor Road.

ANKENY, Iowa — There's an effort to make our region more inclusive to run a business.

The Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Minority Owned Business Summit.

It will take place Tuesday, August 29 at the Courtyard by Marriott. That's near I-35 and SE Oralabor Road.

The event is a chance for minority small business owners and entrepreneurs, to network and sit in on educational sessions.

Registration is $25 per person.