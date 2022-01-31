Missing man: Detectives seek public's assistance in finding Des Moines resident

A Des Moines Police Department press release said Matthew Ryan O'Dell of Des Moines was last seen on Jan. 25.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

A department press release said 46-year-old Matthew Ryan O’Dell of Des Moines was reported missing on January 25.

Detectives first believed O’Dell was in the western suburbs, but detectives said they have exhausted all potential leads as to where he may be.

The release said O’Dell is 6’0” tall, weighs 228 pounds, with hazel-colored eyes and short, brown hair. He was last seen driving a grey 2016 Jeep Cherokee, Iowa license plate IEV 752, similar to the vehicle below.

O’Dell has pre-existing medical conditions requiring medication he may not have with him.