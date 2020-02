The Polk County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Zachariah Moore.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Zachariah Moore. Zachariah was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday leaving his home in Pleasant Hill.

Zachariah was last seen wearing blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a brown coat. Zachariah is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.