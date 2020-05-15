Additional businesses have option to reopen using social distancing guidelines today

Governor Reynolds lifted restrictions on all 99 counties allowing more sectors of Iowa's economy to reopen.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today more sectors of Iowa's economy will have the option to reopen as Governor Reynolds lifted restrictions across the state.

This means that salons, barbershops, massage parlors and tattoo parlors are permitted to open in all 99 counties with appropriate public health measures in place. Restaurants, fitness centers, libraries and racetracks are also allowed to reopen in the 22 counties where they have remained closed.

Bars and casinos must remain closed around the state.

Businesses that are reopening must adhere to the following social distancing guidelines:

Capacity limited: Must limit the number of customers present at indoor or outdoor spaces to 50% of its normal operating capacity to ensure adequate spacing of groups.

Group activities: A restaurant may not allow a group greater than six. In other businesses, group activities are prohibited.

Social distancing: Tables, workout equipment, etc. must be spaced six feet between each party or guest.

Appointment only: Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, etc. must operate on an appointment basis to ensure that the public is not gathering in a waiting area.

Other social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures: The establishment shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.