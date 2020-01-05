More Iowans have degrees, college enrollment falls, according to new report

The percentage of Iowans with a college degree is growing, even as college enrollment rates are falling, according to a report released Friday by Iowa College Aid.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The amount of Iowans with a college degree continues to grow, even as college enrollment numbers are falling, according to a report released Friday by Iowa College Aid.

43 percent of Iowans had an associate's, bachelor's, or professional degree in 2017. That's 2 percentage points higher than 2013 and 2 percentage points higher than the national average. But due to an increase in available jobs from 2010 to 2018, overall college enrollment in Iowa fell more than 7 percent.

According to “Condition of Higher Education in Iowa 2020”, several other mixed reports were found in other areas as well: