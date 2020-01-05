More Iowans have degrees, college enrollment falls, according to new report

DES MOINES, Iowa — The amount of Iowans with a college degree continues to grow, even as college enrollment numbers are falling, according to a report released Friday by Iowa College Aid.
43 percent of Iowans had an associate's, bachelor's, or professional degree in 2017. That's 2 percentage points higher than 2013 and 2 percentage points higher than the national average. But due to an increase in available jobs from 2010 to 2018, overall college enrollment in Iowa fell more than 7 percent.
According to “Condition of Higher Education in Iowa 2020”, several other mixed reports were found in other areas as well:
- The cost of attendance at Iowa colleges and universities rose from 2010 to 2017, but the proportion of Iowa’s median income needed to cover the average net price (after financial aid) declined, suggesting that college is becoming more affordable.
- Iowa continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the United States for high school graduation rates. At the same time, the state is losing ground in graduation rates for Hispanic students, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities.
- Iowa tied for the highest average composite ACT score in the nation in 2019. However, Iowa’s average ACT score fell by a half-point from 2015 to 2019, with Black, Hispanic, and Native American students scoring considerably lower than Asian and white students.