More paper license plates on Iowa roads amidst pandemic

Have you noticed more cars with paper license plates? There's a reason for that.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Next time you're on the road, take a look at your fellow drivers. You may notice some of their cars sporting paper license plates. It's not a trick, Iowa Department of Transportation officials tell Local 5 there's a good reason for this.

They say it has a lot to do with an uptick in used cars driving off the lots as people use their stimulus checks for their down payment. Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa DOT worker Daniel Yeh says they were seeing a lot of title transactions. He told Local 5, "People who may not have been buying vehicles are buying cars throughout the summer."