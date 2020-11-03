Mountain lion attacks deputy, citizen in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife called it an "ongoing and developing situation."

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A mountain lion attacked one deputy and one citizen in Loveland.

That's according to Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson David Moore. He said both victims were transported by ambulance after the incident, which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Moore said deputies shot at the mountain lion. The animal is now dead.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said at least part of the attack happened at a home. Sky9 video shows heavy police presence near US 34 and River Rim Road.

This is a relatively rural area west of downtown Loveland near Big Thompson Elementary School.

“This is an ongoing and developing situation,” the tweet from CPW read.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.