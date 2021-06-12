Multiple injuries, fatalities in motorcycle crash on Highway 14

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Multiple injuries and fatalities are being reported following a crash involving multiple motorcycles on Highway 14 outside Knoxville, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla said it happened at Highway 14 and G44 south of the Mile Long Bridge located north of Knoxville. There's no word, at this time, as to what caused the crash or the number of fatalities or injuries. Dinkla says that portion of Highway 14 is now closed.