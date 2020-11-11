2020 CMA Awards: Winners list

Editor's note: The related video above was published on Tuesday.
The Country Music Association Awards will celebrate the best artists of the genre Wednesday night from Nashville, Tennessee.
The CMA Awards are normally held in November in Nashville, but this year’s show won't have a normal audience of fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. It airs 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while keeping them physically distanced.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are hosting the event. Miranda Lambert is the leading nominee with seven, including her first entertainer of the year nomination in five years. She's followed by Luke Combs, who continues his streak of success as one of country music’s biggest streaming artists with six nominations, including his first for entertainer of the year.
Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers has six nominations, including four he shares with bandmate Shay Mooney and three with pop star Justin Bieber for their crossover hit “10,000 Hours.” Smyers earned individual nominations for his work as a producer on the song. These are the first CMA nominations for Bieber, who won a CMT Music Award in 2011 for “That Should Be Me” with Rascal Flatts.
Carrie Underwood join Lambert and Combs in the entertainer of the year category, along with Keith Urban and Eric Church. Garth Brooks, who won last year, recently announced he no longer wanted to be nominated for entertainer of the year because it was time for others to win.
Charley Pride, 82, is being honored for his trailblazing career, as the three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer will accept the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The rich baritone singer became the genre's first Black superstar, charting 29 No. 1 hits between the 1960s and 1980s.
Other recipients of the award include Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson.
The CMAs have had a rocky road to the telecast, with Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard recently dropping out after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Country Music Association also faced criticism for a social media post it made declaring the show to be “a no drama zone,” apparently encouraging artists to remain apolitical. The association reversed course and later said it will “welcome every artist’s right to express themselves.”
Here's a list of this year's nominees and winners for the 54th annual CMA Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
- Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
- “Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
- “Even Though I'm Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
- “I Hope You're Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
- “More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
- “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
- “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
- “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
- “Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
- “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
- “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
RELATED: 2019 CMA Awards: Winners list
The Associated Press contributed.