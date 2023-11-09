Central Iowa commemorates 9/11 on 22nd anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11, and commemorations occurred throughout the United States, including central Iowa.
The Iowa March to the Capitol is a 21-mile walk from Waukee to the State Capitol. Organizer Michael Dunkin, who is a West Des Moines firefighter, said the walk is meant to be humbling in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, and the 21-mile distance represents a 21-gun salute.
The walk began at 9:11 a.m. at Waukee’s Centennial Park and makes seven stops along the way at seven firehouses and one cemetery, before ending Monday evening at the State Capitol.
The event was inspired by a similar event held in St. Louis. It’s free and anyone can join along the way.
Other communities, like Ankeny, held commemorative ceremonies.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, members of the Ankeny fire department, public workers, community members and former Vice President and current Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence gathered to commemorate the day.
While Pence didn’t give formal remarks during the ceremony, he thanked members of the fire department and spoke to community members.
The ceremony itself included a prayer, bagpipes, a moment of silence and remarks.
Ankeny Fire Chief Vance Swisher said it’s important to never forget the nearly 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001.
“For those of us old enough to remember, the images of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the rural farm field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, are forever burned in our memory,” he said.
He also spoke on the heroism shown that day by the first responders on the scene, many of whom died, including 343 members of the New York City Fire Department.
Others who spoke and Pence himself mentioned how important it is to honor those lost in 9/11 every year with ceremonies and commemoration so that the day will never be forgotten.