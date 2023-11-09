Central Iowa commemorates 9/11 on 22nd anniversary

Monday marks 22 years since the deadly attack on the United States of America that killed nearly 3,000 people.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11, and commemorations occurred throughout the United States, including central Iowa.

The Iowa March to the Capitol is a 21-mile walk from Waukee to the State Capitol. Organizer Michael Dunkin, who is a West Des Moines firefighter, said the walk is meant to be humbling in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, and the 21-mile distance represents a 21-gun salute.

The walk began at 9:11 a.m. at Waukee’s Centennial Park and makes seven stops along the way at seven firehouses and one cemetery, before ending Monday evening at the State Capitol.

The event was inspired by a similar event held in St. Louis. It’s free and anyone can join along the way.

Other communities, like Ankeny, held commemorative ceremonies.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, members of the Ankeny fire department, public workers, community members and former Vice President and current Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence gathered to commemorate the day.



While Pence didn’t give formal remarks during the ceremony, he thanked members of the fire department and spoke to community members.

The ceremony itself included a prayer, bagpipes, a moment of silence and remarks.