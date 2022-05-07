Kansas father dies from injuries suffered in pedestrian crash in downtown Louisville

Police said Michael Hurley will now be charged with murder, along with numerous other charges, including driving under the influence of a substance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kansas father struck by a driver under the influence in downtown Louisville Tuesday has died.

Trey Jones was injured along with his wife, and two children, standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and Market Streets when police say Michael Hurley jumped the curb, striking all four family members.

LMPD reported Friday one of the adults in the collision died Thursday. Currently, University of Louisville Hospital says Amy Jones and their daughter, ESPN top-100 recruit Ava Jones, are still patients there.

The family was in Louisville for a basketball tournament which their daughter was set to play in the day after the accident.

Hurley has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance, and license to be in possession. LMPD said he will also be charged with murder.

According to his arrest citation, Hurley was traveling east on West Market Street and failed to make a turn onto South Second Street on July 5.

Hurley then crossed onto the sidewalk of the intersection and hit the family.

The two adults, teen girl and child suffered serious injuries and were transported to the UofL Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

The child, Jones' younger brother, was treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

Hurley allegedly told police he had taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired that he could not make the turn."

Police conducted a field sobriety test and an officer noted Hurley's eyes were "point and droopy." He also couldn't maintain balance when given instructions by police. Hurley also didn't have his driver's license on him.

A judge set Hurley's bond at $500,000 Wednesday morning. He has entered a plea of not guilty and will be back in court July 14.

