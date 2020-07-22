x
Tsunami warning canceled after a large 7.8 earthquake shook the Alaska isles

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. A tsunami advisory was posted for other nearby areas.
Credit: 10 Weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says tsunami warning for Alaska has been canceled. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska. 

The tsunami warning had been issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. A tsunami advisory was posted for other nearby areas.

The tsunami warning was later canceled by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.