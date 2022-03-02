Amazon closing all physical bookstores and 4-star shops

Amazon is shutting down 68 physical stores to focus on other ventures including Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.

NEW YORK — Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations. The closures come as the online behemoth reworks its physical footprint.

The move affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom. The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that it will now be able to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores.

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Style is set to open later this year selling fashion and accessories. Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive a number of shops out of business.