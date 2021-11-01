American Airlines flight cancellations approach 300 Monday

The company has blamed staffing issues as part of why it has had to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days.

American Airlines has canceled at least 250 additional flights going into Monday, as the company deals with a days-long domino effect that is, in part, due to staffing issues across American's network.

The website "FlightAware", which tracks delays and cancellations by airline, said Monday that American Airlines' cancellations could actually be much closer to 300 flights. The website indicated there had been at least 293 cancellations, along with 181 delays.

As has been highlighted in multiple reports, American's Monday cancellations come just after the airline said it had to cancel over 1,000 flights on Sunday.

The Associated Press pointed to a company statement where American said they were expecting around 1,800 flight attendants to return from leave soon, but the company is also looking to hire at least 600 additional flight staff by the end of the year.

American’s troubles began Thursday and Friday, when high winds at times shut down its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and prevented the airline from using all runways there. That made it difficult for American to get crews in position for upcoming flights. It also caused disruptions. The number of canceled and delayed flights grew larger in number and geographic sweep throughout the weekend.

“To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights,” David Seymour, the airline’s chief operating officer, said in a note to employees on Saturday.

About two-thirds of Sunday's cancellations were due to a lack of flight attendants in the right places, with almost all the remaining cancellations due to a shortage of pilots, according to internal figures.