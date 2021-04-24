ARCA driver hospitalized after fiery wreck at Talladega

ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was put on a ventilator so doctors could assess damage to his lungs from a fiery crash at Talladega, according to his wife.

TALLADEGA, Ala. — ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was placed on a ventilator at an area hospital and suffered burns after an accident when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, according to his wife.

Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster posted on social media that the 48-year-old driver would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs.

She said Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face. Elizabeth Lancaster said there were no broken bones or bleeding.

NASCAR earlier said Lancaster was taken to an unspecified hospital for further evaluation. His car caught fire after hitting the wall following contact from Drew Dollar with five laps to go.

Lancaster, from Christiansburg, Virginia, lay on the ground after exiting his car while being checked out by NASCAR's safety workers. He walked with support to a stretcher.

