How 'Arthur' will wrap up its iconic 25-year run

After a historic 25-year run, the four final episodes of "Arthur" will air in February on PBS.

WASHINGTON — The long-running PBS Kids' show "Arthur" will wrap up its historic 25-year run with a glimpse into the future for its beloved characters.

PBS Kids announced this week the final four new episodes will premiere on Monday, Feb. 21. The episodes will wrap up a six-day marathon featuring more than 250 "Arthur" episodes and movie specials airing on the PBS Kids channel, live stream and YouTube channel, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21.

"In the new episodes, Arthur and his friends solve a mystery, see a silent movie, find out what it’s like to be a reporter, learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game," PBS Kids revealed in a press release.

"Arthur," the longest-running kids animated series in history, has followed the life of aardvark Arthur Read since 1996, and has earned a reputation for showing characters from different backgrounds, to create a diverse world for children to experience.

In July 2021, screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed production on the show actually wrapped up two years ago.

While the show is going off the air, PBS says that there will continue to be new "Arthur" content "in 2022 and beyond" including a podcast, digital games and "video shorts that tackle timely and compelling topics."

All 25 seasons of "Arthur" will continue to be available to watch on PBS Kids.