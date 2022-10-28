The shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two who were unknown to each other prior to the shooting, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.

A 46-year-old woman, identified as Rachel Holmes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 42-year-old John Thoren, called 911 and cooperated with officers. After interviews with detectives he was booked into the jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Thoren and Holmes, who were strangers to each other prior to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, and did not speak to detectives on scene, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

