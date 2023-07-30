x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi

Police shared a video of the bear chilling out in a corner of the pool.
Credit: AP
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., July 28, 2023.

BURBANK, Calif. — With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip.

Even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighborhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday.

Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood, which is about 10 miles north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off. For safety tips regarding bear sightings, visit tinyurl.com/7mz9uk6z

Posted by Burbank Police Department on Friday, July 28, 2023

The Burbank police have issued warnings for residents to avoid bears and to keep all garbage and food locked up to discourage bears from coming to their residences.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Amcor workers in Des Moines begin strike

Before You Leave, Check This Out