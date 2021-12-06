Bed assist handles, rails sold online at Amazon, Walmart recalled after 2 deaths

In both incidents, the bed rails were not securely attached and the users became entrapped between the rails and their mattresses, U.S. regulators said.

More than a half-million accessibility handles and rails meant to assist people getting in and out of bed have been recalled because they could trap users and lead to asphyxiation. U.S. regulators report two people have died as a result of the recalled products.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare of Port Washington, N.Y., and the Consumer Product and Safety Commission on Monday announced the recall of 496,100 Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails. Another 68,000 units were sold in Canada and 119 were sold in Mexico.

CPSC said the deaths occurred in February 2011 and February 2015 involving a 93-year-old woman at her home in California and a 92-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Canada.

"In both incidents, the bed rails were not securely attached to the bed and the users became entrapped between the product and their mattress," CPSC said in a statement.

The four models were sold at walmart.com, amazon.com and medical supply stores across the U.S. between October 2007 and December 2021.

The four models are (as sold on Amazon)

Home Bed Assist Handle

Model 15064

About 21 inches high and 12 inches wide

Home Bed Assist Grab Rail with Bed Board

Model 15062

About 23 inches high and 12 inches wide

Home Bed Assist Handle

Model RTL15073

About 13-17 inches high (adjustable) and 19 inches wide

Adjustable Height Home Bed Assist Handle

Model RTL15063-ADJ

About 15-20 inches high (adjustable) and 20 inches wide

The deaths involved models 15064 and RTL15073.

From the CPSC website:

"The name 'Drive' and the model number are printed on a label located on the product’s metal tubing. The rails are made of steel tubing either in white or chrome. Models RTL15063-ADJ and RTL15073 include black non-slip padding on the grip handle and under-bed frame. Model 15062 features a wooden under-bed board attached to the grip handle."