Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges

The Department of Transportation will spend about $27 billion over five years to repair thousands of aging bridges across the country.

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes, according to senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the plans.

Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It's an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show that his administration is working to make lives better.

Biden was recently dealt major blows to both priorities by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have both opposed key points of Biden's legislation agenda and changes to the filibuster which would make it easier for the president's party to pass laws that would deliver on campaign promises they made while attempting to take back control of Congress.

The White House issued a fact sheet in advance of Biden's remarks that details how the administration is preparing to distribute infrastructure funds. There are plans to build out 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. The Transportation Department has announced the distribution of roughly $56 billion to improve highways, airports and shipping ports.