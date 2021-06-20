Conservationist Bindi Irwin taking social media break to focus on family

Irwin welcomed her daughter, Grace Warrior, into the world just three months ago, and is focusing on the importance of mental health.

WASHINGTON — Bindi Irwin told her fans Monday that she is taking a month-long break from social media and most of her public work to focus on family and mental health.

In an Instagram post, the conservationist and daughter of the legendary animal activist and conservationist Steve Irwin, said, "mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Irwin added, "Recently, I've had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

Irwin, 22, recently detailed candidly her alleged struggles in what she describes as an abusive relationship with her estranged grandfather Bob Irwin. In a reply to a question on Facebook, as multiple outlets pointed out, Irwin wrote, “unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family.”

“From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me,” Irwin said. “Preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship.”

On Saturday Irwin posted photos of her family to Facebook writing, "My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings. My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."

